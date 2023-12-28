NW Personal Training seeking volunteers for Workplace Wellness program

NW Personal Training is conducting a 4-week Fitness Study to provide metrics for their Workplace Wellness program. They will be measuring whether busy business professionals working out with a Personal Trainer only two times per week can experience significant weight loss, improvements in overall fitness, increased energy, reduced stress, improved productivity, and whether it provides enough motivation and inspiration for an individual to exercise more on their own and make better nutrition choices.

Baseline measurements will be taken, and the follow-up assessment will be completed one month later. Results will be used for local businesses to demonstrate the return on investment towards a Workplace Wellness program. Volunteers will need to commit to exercising with a Personal Trainer 2x/week for 4 weeks.

“This is a great opportunity for local business professionals to get free personal training for a month and get a jump on their fitness goals for 2024 while providing us the stats we need to show the benefits to employee’s overall health, stress levels and productivity” says Sherri McMillan, owner of NW Personal Training.

What: Free Fitness Study – 50 volunteers needed

Who:

Business professionals with a busy schedule who have struggled with commitment to exercise.

Must NOT be currently exercising so we can measure the difference pre and post study.

When: Private Training workouts 2x/week based on schedule. Study starts January 2024 and continues for one month after the initial private training session.

Where: NW Personal Training in Downtown Vancouver, 1011 Broadway Vancouver WA 98660

Cost: FREE but subjects must commit to personal training workouts 2x/week for 4 weeks.

How: Call NW Personal Training at 360.574.7292, email info@nwpersonaltraining.com or provide contact information at https://nwpersonaltraining.com/get-started/