Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver opens registration for Southwest Washington Young Entrepreneurs

Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver, an empowering youth entrepreneurship program has announced the opening of registrations for area youth aged 6-16. This fun-filled learning experience is brought to the Southwest Washington community by the Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC).

In partnership with OnPoint Community Credit Union, returning as the Main Squeeze & Presenting Sponsor for the second year, Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver is on a mission to empower youth to become future entrepreneurs. The program provides thousands of kids in the region with real-world experience in starting, owning, and operating their own businesses.

In 2023, young entrepreneurs generated an impressive $40,000 in sales, with profits going in part to a charity of their choosing and directly into the pockets of 300 young CEOs. Parents, mentors, teachers, and youth leaders are encouraged to register their aspiring entrepreneurs online at https://yourchamber.typeform.com/to/kJ6qYzg1?typeform-source=statics.teams.cdn.office.net.

“OnPoint’s purpose is to build strong communities today and in the future. When young people are given the lessons and tools to succeed, they’re empowered to become tomorrow’s leaders. We’re honored to sponsor Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver again this year and look forward to seeing all the creative business ideas from these young entrepreneurs,” said Tim Clevenger, SVP/Chief Marketing Officer at OnPoint Community Credit Union.

The mission of Lemonade Day is to equip young minds with entrepreneurial skills. The program teaches the basics of business skills, financial literacy, teamwork, social and emotional skills, goal setting, and responsibility.

The program culminates in a showcase of all participants’ businesses featuring homemade or homegrown products. This year’s showcase takes place on Lemonade Day at the Junior Market (co-located with the Vancouver Farmers Market), which will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Mentors play a crucial role in guiding participants through the youth entrepreneurship lessons via the My Lemonade Day app or with workbooks. They take participants through the journey of planning, launching, and operating a business. Once a participant pays their investor back, they keep all the money they earn and are encouraged to spend some, save some, and share some of their profit.

Surveys revealed that 86% of participants chose to save a portion of their earned money, and 70% generously shared their profits with a nonprofit organization of their choice in 2023. “Empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs is at the heart of Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver. As we open registrations for another exciting year, we are thrilled to witness the enthusiasm and creativity that young minds bring to the world of business. Our goal is to register 300 youth once again who will, in turn, start new businesses across Southwest Washington. We’re eager to see the innovative businesses that will emerge from this program, leaving a lasting impact on our community,” said Janet Kenefsky, VP of Operations for the Chamber and City Director of Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver.

Anyone can be involved in My Lemonade Day. These young entrepreneurs need mentors, investors, business partners, locations, volunteers, and customers. For more information about My Lemonade Day & Junior Market and sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Chamber at YourChamber@VancouverUSA.com or go to https://www.vancouverusa.com/annual-events/lemonadeday/

About Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver

Since its inception in 2021, Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver has been rooted in entrepreneurial spirit. Engaging over 3,500 young minds across Southwest Washington, kids ages 6-16 have been learning the essential ABCs of business skills, fueling their creativity, and fostering their understanding of entrepreneurship. We take pride in the fact that 35% of our participants hail from diverse backgrounds, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and community empowerment. Our initiative has made a SPLASH, generating a whopping $90,000 in sales, directly benefiting charities, and lining the pockets of these budding CEOs! We are more than just a program – we are making a difference one junior-business at a time. For additional details, please visit https://www.vancouverusa.com/annual-events/lemonadeday/.