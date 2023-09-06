Leadership Clark County Extends Deadline to submit Community Project Requests

Leadership Clark County is looking for community nonprofits or public sector organizations who would like to engage with a team of community leaders from the LCC class of 2024 to complete a project. Getting involved is as simple as preparing a letter of interest that answers these two questions and submit to director@leadershipclarkcounty.com by September 11th.
- What challenge or area of need in your organization could you use a group of volunteer leaders to help explore? (explain in one to two paragraphs)
- Are you able to commit 2-4 hours per month to work with a LCC volunteer group to define a plan and act on it between October 2023 and May 2024.
We especially encourage LCC alums who serve on boards, committees, commissions and/or task forces to consider submitting a letter of interest. Please note that projects must be completed within the class year, which ends in May 2024.
Qualified letters of interest will be interviewed towards the end of September to learn more about the Leadership Clark County project process and will also have time to work directly with members of the Project Team to refine and/or discuss your project ideas.
Past Community Partners & Project Examples:
- Rooted Schools Vancouver awareness campaign
- YMCA Teen programming
- Clark College Guided Pathways Program
- SWCA summer youth construction camp
- Ridgefield Little League
- EOCF
- Animal Control awareness campaign
- Habitat for Humanity home repair program
- Vancouver Mural Society
- Vancouver Farmers Market
- Family Promise Community Survey
- ESD112
- Pomeroy Farms
- Silver Buckle Ranch
- Clark County Realtors Foundation
- Trillium Employment Services