Koelsch Communities Opens University Village Campus in Vancouver

Koelsch Communities, known for creating senior living communities across independent, assisted and dedicated memory care environments, recently opened its largest campus in Vancouver, located at 2735 NE 134th Street in Vancouver.

The $112 million development stands on 13 acres and features 136 suites in its independent living community, The Park at University Village, and an additional 101 suites in its assisted living community, The Inn at University Village. The Park is also home to 26 cottages made up of one- two-, and three-bedroom homes. The new development joins Koelsch Communities’ other senior living environments at Cascade Inn, The Hampton and Ashley Inn, and The Hampton at Salmon Creek. According to a press release, this newest development brought 100 jobs to Clark County area, filling positions across culinary, active living, concierge, 24-hour nursing, and more.

Aaron Koelsch, President & CEO of Koelsch Communities, explains that University Village campus meets a growing need for more senior living space.

“The Vancouver population has grown significantly, with everything expanding outward,” he said. “We have come to recognize that aging well and what constitutes a happy life have been redefined by the Boomer generation. University Village is an innovative, appealing residential community designed specifically for the needs of this new generation. The University Village campus environment is dedicated to a new approach to aging focusing on lifestyle, learning and proactive health.”

Koelsch shared that University Village’s average rent is $6,000 per month and includes access to an extensive list of amenities and personalized lifestyle options, as well as chef-curated meals, maintenance, and housekeeping services. When building the campus, the team took a phased approach to opening.

“As a full campus, we opened in mid-October,” he said. “At opening, we had a total of 135 pre-leasing deposits. As a blended campus, we are currently sitting at 35 percent occupancy, which puts us ahead of schedule. We continue to welcome new residents on a weekly basis.”

Courtesy of Koelsch Communities

Part of what makes University Village unique is its emphasis on creating a space for residents to continue lifelong learning, while supporting local business, and building connections with others. Residents can access a curated program of classes at local universities and they are also encouraged to engage in the arts, culture, events, and outdoors of Clark County and beyond. Koelsch says that there are links with the Vancouver Symphony, Metropolitan Performing Arts, and other arts and cultural organizations, including museums, festivals, and Vancouver’s First Friday Art Walk. Travel excursions like rail journeys or cruise opportunities are also offered. An on-site learning concierge’ helps residents take advantage of these offerings.

“University Village is part of the cultural fabric of Vancouver itself, a full part of the wider community in which we live, with programs to encourage involvement in Vancouver’s growing and ever-evolving cultural ecosystem,” Koelsh shared. “University Village is an important development for Southwest Washington. Our close working relationships with local universities as well as links to Vancouver’s other arts and cultural organizations, combined with a proactive approach to dining, personal health and fitness, all show how University Village brings Vancouver into the spotlight as an innovative hub defining a new level of senior wellness.”