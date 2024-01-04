Businesses invited to attend 2024 Battle Ground Public Schools Industry Fair

The ninth annual Battle Ground Public Schools Industry Fair will be held on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Battle Ground High School. Businesses located in and around Clark County are invited to reserve a table at the event, where employer representatives can meet with students and community members about career opportunities. All industries are encouraged to participate, including health care, manufacturing, technology, construction, finance, hospitality, retail, apprenticeships, transportation and more.

“We just love being out here talking to kids,” said Derek Hendrickson, co-owner of Hendrickson HVAC. “There’s a lot of kids who maybe are better suited to jump straight into work or into an apprenticeship and make a fantastic living and have a fantastic life doing it.”

Last year’s Industry Fair featured around 90 local employers and more than 700 attendees. Learn more about what this event has to offer by watching this short video on YouTube or visiting the district’s website. This year’s Industry Fair is sponsored by Battle Ground Public Schools in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Columbia-Willamette, WorkSource of SW Washington and Partners in Careers.

Businesses interested in having a table at this educational evening at Battle Ground High School should sign up by Friday, Feb. 9, online at https://bit.ly/3ZoQyJW. Contact Career Guidance Specialist Kevin Doyle at 360-885-6598 or doyle.kevin@battlegroundps.org with questions.