After serving in the Army as a computer programmer analyst, On Line Support founder and owner Eric Olmsted, made his way to the Pacific Northwest to work in the tech industry. He worked in the computer industry before becoming a telecom executive.

Recognizing a need for technology consulting and support for small and medium businesses, Olmsted founded On Line Support in 1998. Headquartered in Vancouver, On Line Support today serves more than 250 businesses of all sizes throughout the Pacific Northwest, offering clients everything from fully managed outsourced IT and cybersecurity services to large scope projects and telecom solutions. Eric’s wife Nancy is the vice president of communications.

On Line Support takes employee engagement to the next level.

“Our work family is critical to our success and we are fully committed to their workplace fulfillment,” said Eric Olmsted in a statement to the Vancouver Business Journal. “In addition to competitive pay we know benefits are extremely important to employees.”

Even though On Line support is a small business with fewer than 25 employees, Olmsted said providing a robust benefit package is a priority. Benefits include 100% employer-paid medical, dental and vision insurance; 401(k) with employer match; paid vacation, holidays and sick leave; and training, education and professional development opportunities.

“As technology professionals, our team deals with high stress situations requiring creative problem solving and innovative thought processes,” said Olmsted. “It is important to us that our hard-working team is supported by a fun environment.”

Volunteer employees sit on what is referred to as the Culture Committee. Their role is to hold the organization accountable to its core values and to plan team building and other fun events. Past events have included themed holiday parties, employee cook-offs, family barbecues, after-hours game nights and “nerd culture” chat sessions. And, the office is dog friendly.

“As parents and employers, we believe in the importance of investing in young people by providing opportunities to learn outside the classroom,” said Nancy Olmsted. “During school breaks we have anywhere from one to three paid interns working with us, and often times these are employees’ family members.”

Interns are either high school or college students interested in making a career in the technology field. They perform technical work, often assisting full-time technicians with projects, so the internship is a true learning experience. All of On Line Support’s interns have gone on to college, the military or careers in technology.

Comments

comments