Legacy 6 has been in business since August of 2014 and is a three-generation family owned business. Family members involved in the business include Mark Wubben, president; Michael Wubben, vice president; Matt Wubben, treasurer; Jared Wubben, secretary; Jerry Wubben, operations adviser/PM; Dennis Wubben, business consultant; Nicole Wubben, financial consultant; and Drake Wubben, summer laborer.

A private civil construction company founded and based in Vancouver, Legacy 6’s target market is subdivision projects ranging in size from five to 250 lots and commercial projects ranging in size from 5,000 to 100,000 square feet. The company’s staff of roughly 70 people consists of operators and laborers, mechanics, welders/fabricators, truck drivers, safety director, dispatch, admin, superintendents and project managers.

According to the company’s website, “Legacy 6, Inc. is a family owned company built on the foundation of honor, integrity and excellence laid by the generation before us. Our goal is to provide exceptional service with exceptional value and to build strong, profitable relationships through honest business practices.”

The list of charitable contributions that Legacy 6 has made since 2017 is a long one, including Dare to Live/Common Ground – teen suicide prevention; Allies House – a home for homeless mothers; Legacy Sports Foundation; Ridgefield High School Vocational Scholarship; Boys & Girls Club; Dozer Day/Nutter Foundation; Clark County Veterans; Cornerstone Christian Academy/Freedom Plaza Veterans Memorial; Youth 4-H Program; Salmon Creek Little League; Evergreen Little League; Covington Middle School Wrestling Program; Battle Ground Health Care; Operation: Helping Our Heroes; Randall Children’s Hospital; Shriner’s Hospital for Children; and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Contributions to these organizations since 2017 total $216,820.

Legacy 6 has also contributed to numerous other organizations in a variety of ways, including Waste Connections; the Clark County Food Bank; Habitat for Humanity; NW Association for Blind Athletes; the Clark County Parks Foundation and more.

“We are honored and excited to be considered as a finalist for this award,” said Legacy 6 Vice President Michael Wubben. “But we must be clear – even though Legacy 6 is a family owned business, this company is 100% focused on all of the people who contribute to the success of the team and all of the families that are impacted by the work that we all do every day. Legacy 6 Inc. wouldn’t be the company that it is without the incredible team of people we are blessed to have alongside us.”

Comments

comments