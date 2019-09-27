Locally family owned for 70 years, Dick Hannah Dealerships is the largest family owned auto group in the area. With Dick Hannah at the top of the leadership team, his daughter, Jennifer Hannah, and son, Jason Hannah, are both vice presidents of the company.

A quote from Dick Hannah on the company’s Facebook page reads: “Remember, a company’s reputation is a priceless asset and a fragile one. Unlike other corporate assets, a good reputation can’t be bought. It can only be earned – and only with unbending commitment from every employee over a long period of time. Even a single misstep can quickly rob a company of its good name and compromise its financial success. Each of us here at the Dick Hannah Dealerships has a responsibility to preserve and enhance our company’s reputation. It’s up to all of us to conduct our business in a way that promotes the highest principles of integrity and ethical behavior.”

Charitable contributions and volunteer efforts are at the core of Dick Hannah Dealerships’ business. According to information submitted to the Vancouver Business Journal by staff at Dick Hannah, “the Dick Hannah team is committed to supporting those who share this community and its resources with us. From donating vehicles that raise thousands of dollars for the Children’s Cancer Association, to planting a tree for every vehicle we sell, to gathering school supplies for local families in need. We’re committed to supporting families, education and the environment here in the Pacific Northwest.”

For nearly a decade, Dick Hannah has partnered with the Children’s Cancer Association (CCA) by donating a new car as a raffle prize during their annual Valentine’s Day for CCA fundraising drive. The CCA’s award-winning programs bring joy and hope to seriously ill children and their families. These donated vehicles have raised more than $864,000.

With an initiative launched by its Green Task Force in 2007, Dick Hannah Dealerships plants a tree for every vehicle sold. Since then, they have planted more than 200,000 trees in the Pacific Northwest.

Dick Hannah Dealerships also partners with Battle Ground, Camas, Evergreen, Hockinson and Vancouver public schools to collect basic school supplies for local families in need.

“We attribute our success to the hard work and commitment of our 1000-plus employees and continually strive to connect our business to the local community in various ways,” said Dick Hannah Vice President Jennifer Hannah. “It’s been an honor to have been a part of the SW Washington business community for the past 70 years and we very much appreciate being chosen as a family owned business award finalist.”

Comments

comments