Corwin Beverage Company is a fourth-generation family owned business that started in 1941 with a single truck and three employees. Every year since, the business has continued to grow and Corwin now employee more than 150 people who help distribute more than 700 food and beverage items to Southwest Washington.

Family members involved in the business include Kathy Corwin – owner and board member; Nancy Bjerkman – owner and board member; Heidi Piper Schultz – owner and board president; Courtney Barker – owner and board member; and Erik Bjerkman – owner and board member.

Along with distributing non-alcohol refreshments, Corwin also has four specialty divisions:

Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing, an alcohol distribution business that specializes in local craft beer, cider and wine;

Crave Fresh Markets, which offers self-serve vending that’s predominantly established in company breakrooms;

Revolt Organic Coffee, which is Corwin’s own coffee brand. Revolt is locally roasted, organic coffee that offers both whole bean and coffee bar retail programs;

Browar Polska, a specialty import beer distribution business based in Seattle.

So far in 2019, Corwin has given back and made contributions to numerous organizations and causes, including the Hough Foundation, the Humane Society for Southwest Washington, Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, the Clark County Food Bank, natural disaster water donations, the Northwest Blind Athletes Association and many others.

Corwin also develops strong relationships with independent businesses and is very connected to the Southwest Washington community. The company is an active partner in numerous community organizations, including the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, the Washington Hospitality Board, the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce, the Salmon Creek Rotary and more.

In addition, Corwin sponsors several community events such as Ride Around Clark County, WHY Racing events, Six to Sunset, Cruise the Couve, Rocksolid Community Teen Center events, Shop with a Cop and more.

Corwin also continues to focus on employee life balance, which includes onsite physical therapy, along with recreational opportunities that include onsite bicycles, pool table, ping pong and basketball hoops. They also recently added onsite paddle boards and kayaks. The company also continues to sponsor employees in community fun runs, soccer teams and basketball teams.

“It is humbling to represent our firm’s nomination as a finalist for the VBJ’s Family Owned Business Award,” said Corwin CEO Keith Richards. “Being nominated alongside, is truly an honor. For me personally, I have been very fortunate to have had the opportunity work alongside great people at our organization and with a very supportive family that believes that community involvement is the essence of our brand. Congratulation to all of the finalists.”

Comments

comments