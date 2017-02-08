Let’s Talk: Tiffany Couch, Acuity Forensics

In Let’s Talk, we go in-depth with an executive or owner of a local company or organization.

In this interview, we sat down with Tiffany Couch, owner of Acuity Forensics, a Vancouver-based forensic accounting firm.

We discussed the recent launch of Couch’s first book, “The Thief in Your Company,” which explains how to protect your organization from the financial and emotional impacts of insider fraud.

LISTEN HERE

Acuity Forensics will hold a book launch party on Wednesday, March 1 at the Red Cross Building on the Historic Fort Vancouver National Site (605 Barnes Street, Vancouver). The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

To RSVP, email Tiffany at tcouch@acuityforensics.com.

