In Let’s Talk, we go in-depth with an executive or owner of a local company or organization.

In this interview, we sat down with Jean Birch, interim CEO of Papa Murphy’s, to discuss the Vancouver-based pizza company’s marketing and growth strategies.

Birch, who has served on Papa Murphy’s Board of Directors since April 2015, assumed her current position after former CEO Ken Calwell left the company around the end of last year to pursue new opportunities.

Click here to listen

