Development still booming with new year underway

Local property developer Dean Kirkland of Kirkland Development, LLC is invested in the city of Vancouver.

With multiple projects happening out in east Vancouver as well as the addition of The Waterfront Block 4 project, which is part of the 21-block Downtown Vancouver Waterfront Development project, Kirkland is doing his part to help put the city on the map.

Kirkland has several projects that are still in development, including a $200 million master plan that is part of the 192nd Corridor project that encompasses an 18-block radius with five blocks on the west end and 13 blocks on the east. The newest addition, a Holiday Inn Express Blue Hotel, is set to open this spring.

The $15 million project will have 82 rooms, 18 suites, an indoor pool, fitness center, meeting space and will offer the Holiday Inn’s signature hot breakfast.

“The design will have the same look and feel as the rest of the buildings within the corridor project as the idea is to be symbiotic with the stucco, cedar wood and stone textures,” Kirkland said.

This hotel property will be the second hotel within the corridor, as the 83-room, all-suite Candlewood Suites is located across the street on the west corner of Southeast 192nd and Southeast 20th Avenue. The two hotel brands are both franchises of the InterContinental Hotels Group, a worldwide chain with only a few of its hotels located west of the Mississippi.

The two hotel properties offer different room types; The Holiday Inn Express Blue being more of a quick-stay property and the Candlewood offering an extended-stay option. The properties will work in tandem to accommodate the growing need for hotel space within the east county corridor. Located near the Banfield Pet Hospital Corporate Offices, PeaceHealth, Integra, Wafer Tech, Telecom and the Clark College Campus, as well as the Camas and Evergreen school districts, the impact of business for the entire area will continue to grow and leave room for future development.

Set to open next fall is a two-story Legacy Health Clinic that will also reside on that corner of the block. Kirkland sees the continuing 192nd project as “a driver of business growth, because the area has the highest income in the area.” With the combination of retail, restaurants and business, the area is the perfect location for growth.

The last part of this current project will include the 192nd Station West Lofts, located on the west side of the street directly behind the Candlewood Suites. This four-story, mid-rise loft-style apartment complex with elevators features 163 units with high-end appliances, covered parking, security and a fitness center. The design will tie in with the rest of the wood, stucco and stone textures as well. Offering studios and one- and two-bedroom units, this $27 million-dollar project is just beginning construction.

Waterfront Development projects

With the 192nd project underway, Kirkland Development has even bigger projects on the horizon.

Part of the 21-block master Waterfront Development plan along the west side of I-5 along the riverfront, Kirkland Tower, a $100 million dollar upscale urban 14-story waterfront building, will be the first of its kind in Vancouver. It will run parallel to the Columbia River adjacent to the new $35 million Waterfront Park also being added to the project. The building, located on the corner of Esther Street and Waterfront Way, is a premium location and will offer 40 sleek, modern urban upscale condominiums and an adjacent 138-room boutique hotel, Hotel Indigo.

“I am confident this Waterfront Development project will put the city of Vancouver on the map,” Kirkland said. “It has taken a long time to be recognized. Being on the water will enhance the look and feel of downtown and the city. I look for it to be a smashing success.”

Hotel Indigo will be an upscale boutique hotel property with a rooftop bar and lounge on the eighth floor. With a full-service restaurant, two bars, fitness center and close to 10,000 square feet of meeting space, the two-story ballroom will include an outdoor terrace facing the waterfront. The first floor of the building will offer a full-service restaurant, coffee shop and retail space.

Hotel Indigo is unique. What sets the brand apart is that every Indigo property is built based upon the local climate. As in it has a story to tell, a local flavor that is unique to the specific geographic location and community. Local history and history of the site upon which it is built, décor, artwork and a local flavor will be evident throughout the property. They are also a franchise of the InterContinental Hotels Group.

With 66,494 square feet of stacked parking below the building, this will be a location where residents, visitors and locals can access the area, taking advantage of the meeting space, upscale restaurants, shopping, trails and waterfront location. Proximity to Portland, the airport and the I-5 Corridor will bring visitors into downtown.

“Kirkland Tower Condominiums will offer upscale luxurious resort-style living with a Ritz Carlton feel,” Kirkland said. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy the shops, eateries and beautiful location.”

A rooftop club house with outdoor space and an outdoor kitchen with a view, a fitness center, meeting space and a 2,533-square-foot sports bar located on the lower level along with more than 1,910 square feet of retail space, this living community has everything. There are also extra amenities like pet washing and storage space.

Forty luxurious units ranging from 800 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet will offer spectacular views and upscale living, the condominiums will offer one to three bedrooms. At this time, no floor plans have been released, but there is already a long waiting list of interested buyers. Homestreet Bank will be in charge of the financing and building should take approximately two years.

“I think this waterfront project is really going to differentiate and enhance Vancouver,” Kirkland said. “We have only one chance to get it right. It will change the look and feel of our downtown community and will be like nothing anyone has done before.”

