Giving Back: Columbia Credit Union takes philanthropy to heart

According to Jason Pettinger, marketing lead coordinator for Columbia Credit Union, Columbia Credit Union’s corporate philanthropy is unique because their focus is on active partnerships and collective contributions.

“To us philanthropy is much more than just writing a check; it’s about being personally involved with 80 local nonprofit organizations that help strengthen the communities we serve,” Pettinger said. “It’s about making contributions in many different ways with the support of our employees, members and board.”

Last year, Columbia Credit Union donated $312,000 to 80 local nonprofit organizations, and this collectively helped them raise $6.3 million dollars. This was a great benefit to these organizations and the important services they provide to the community. In addition to donating funds, Columbia Credit Union provided active support in the following ways:

Their managers volunteered 1,521 hours – staff contributed even more, but they only record managers.

Their employees and board members served on nonprofit committees and boards.

In addition to sponsoring fundraising events, they assist with marketing efforts and serve as volunteers and guests.

They partner with several organizations and collected donations of toys, toiletries and school supplies at their 14 branches and operation center throughout the year.

“At Columbia Credit Union, philanthropy means we are a true partner and not just a checkbook,” Pettinger said. “We are proud to help make life better.”

Comments

comments