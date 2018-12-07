Anchor tenant moves into Murdock building at The Waterfront

This week, the very first tenant of The Murdock at The Waterfront officially moved into the office/retail building. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust took over the seventh floor and a portion of the sixth floor of the new building starting on Monday, Dec. 3.

“We’re still in the unpacking mode, but there will be plenty of opportunities for community engagement in the new space once we’re all settled in,” said Mike True, chief financial officer with the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. “The Murdock Trust is very excited to become the anchor tenant in the commercial office building down here and help jumpstart the area for the community.”

The Murdock is the first office building developed at The Vancouver Waterfront. It is a 74,975-square-foot Class A creative office building on Waterfront Way that includes interior build-out can be to exposed concrete and steel structure; Columbia River views; open flexible floor plates with 30-foot column spacing; 1,800-square-foot corner lobby open to courtyard and natural light; 13-foot, floor-to-floor heights for optional open ceilings; underground parking; showers/locker rooms; bike storage and more.

True said moving into the new building offers the Trust a slightly larger space than they had previously been in, but also offers the Trust many new opportunities as they were in their old space for close to 30 years.

“This new space enables us to be much more efficient in a lot of ways,” True said. “We can have more efficient work stations and we do so much of our work in more of an electronic format, so we don’t need to traditional huge desks and really don’t need big offices. We are always looking at how we can work smarter and harder at the same time and become more efficient with technology.”

True said they are currently working on unpacking and setting everything up, but they are officially open for business. He said their hope is that after the first of the year, they’ll be ready to be hosting some community engagements.

“The fun part of the space, we occupy the seventh floor and much of the south-facing portion of that space is conference room and assembly space, not office space, and our hope is that people in the building can use those and have the opportunity to enjoy the view of the river,” True said. “We really complement Gramor (Development) and the investors and their vision for the Waterfront. It’s a dream that has come to life, and it’s an opportunity for the Murdock Trust to build its legacy in this community and support growth.”

Currently, other office tenants in The Murdock will include Chicago Title Insurance Company, Fidelity National Title and McKean Smith. Retail tenants will include Pizzeria sul Lago. More tenants will be announced as they are finalized.

“It’s exciting to be able to be down here and have a beautiful view of the city and the water, and the park as it’s developing,” True said. “It’s great to see the community embrace that.”

