T-Mobile West Corporation proposes to modify antennas/equipment on the building at 8100 NE Parkway Drive , Vancouver, Washington 98662,45-39-20.4 N,122-35-29.4 W, FCC ASR file# A1173786. Interested persons may review the application by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the FCC ASR file# listed above. In accordance with the FCC’s rule 47 CFR §14.4(c), T-Mobile hereby solicits public comment concerning its proposed site and any impacts it may have upon environment. Requests for Further Environmental Review should be submitted online. Instructions can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Paper copies may be sent to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. Requests should also be sent to: T-Mobile, ATTENTION: FCC Regulatory Compliance Contact, 12920 SE 38th St., Bellevue, WA 98006. In order for your comments to receive full and timely consideration, they should be received at the addresses above within 30 days of the date of this notice and reference FCC ASR file#A1173786.

Sept 18, 2020

