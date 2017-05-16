SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF ARIZONA

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MARICOPA

JOE McSLOY HICKS, an unmarried woman, through her Attorney-in-Fact ROBERT L. FREDRICKSON, Plaintiff,

Vs.

JOHN DAVID HICKS; JAMES CHAMBERLAIN; JOHN DOES and JANE DOES I-V; WHITE PARTNERSHIPS VI-X; BLACK CORPORATIONS XI-XV; and RED LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANIES XVI-XX, Defendants.

THE STATE OF ARIZONA TO DEFENDANTS:

JAMES CHAMBERLAIN

8001 N.E. 122ND AVENUE VANCOUVER, WA 98662

YOU ARE HERBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend, within the time applicable, in this action in this Court. If served within Arizona, you shall appear and defend within 20 days after the service of the Summons and Complain upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If served out of the State of Arizona—whether by direct service, by registered or certified mail, or by publication—you shall appear and defend within 30 days after the service of the summons and complaint upon you is complete, exclusive of the day of service. Where process is served upon the Arizona Director of Insurance as an insurer’s attorney to receive service of legal process against it in this state, the insurer shall not be required to appear, answer or plead until expiration of 40 days after date of such service upon the Director. Service by registered or certified mail without the State of Arizona is complete 20 days after the date of filing the receipt and affidavit of service with the court. Service by publication is complete 30 days after the date of first publication. Direct service is complete when made. Service upon the Arizona Motor Vehicle Superintendent is complete 30 days after filing the affidavit of compliance and return receipt or officer’s return. RCP 4;A.R.S. §§ 20-222,28-502,28-503.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that in case of your failure to appear and defend within the time applicable, judgement by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

YOU ARE CAUTIONED that in order to appear and defend, you must file an answer or proper response in writing with the clerk of the this court, accompanied by the necessary filing fee, within the time required, and you are required to serve a copy of any answer or response upon the Plaintiff’s attorney. RCP 10(d); A.R.S. § 12-311;; RCP 5.

PURSUANT TO MARICPA COUNTY LOCAL RULE 2.5(c), REQUESTS FOR REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES MUST BE MADE TO THE DIVISION ASSIGNED TO THE CASE BY APRTIES AT LEAST 3 JUDICIAL DAYS IN ADVANCE OF A SCHEDULED COURT PROCEEDING.

The name and address of Plaintiffs’ attorney is: THE KOZUB LAW GROUP, PLC, William A. Kozub, #014826, 7537 E. McDonald Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona 85250 Telephone: (480) 624-2700

SIGNED AND SEALED this date: April 21, 2017 CLERK OF THE COURT: Michael K Jeanes, Clerk, Deputy Clerk,

The Kozub Law Group. PLC, 7537 E. McDonald Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona 85250 Telephone (480) 624-2700

May 12, 19,26 Jun 2

