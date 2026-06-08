Robinson Elected To ICC Board of Directors

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has elected Richard Robinson to its board of directors. Mr. Robinson is the Vice President for Brand, Communications, Marketing and Community Health for Kaiser Permanente’s Northwest region. He previously was senior director of public affairs for Kaiser Permanente in Sacramento and served as chief of staff to a member of the US House of Representatives.

Mr. Robinson served on multiple economic, business and social support groups in the Sacramento area. He currently is a director of Sport Oregon and the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Robinson has a master’s degree from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Identity Clark County is a 32-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 110 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.