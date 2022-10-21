Summons Served by Publication No. 18-3-01077-0

Summons Served by Publication

Superior Court of Washington, County of Clark

In re the marriage of:

Petitioner: Terrance Shay,

And Respondent: Rong Xie

No. 18-3-01077-0

Summons Served by Publication

(SMPB)

To: Rong Xie.

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Petition to Modify Spousal Support.

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: October 23, 2022. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition):

X Response to a Petition to Modify Spousal Support

You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Clark County

1200 Franklin St Vancouver WA, 98660

address city state zip Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his lawyer fills out below:

Signature: Terrance Shay Date 10/11/2022

Print name

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at the following address (this does not have to be your home address):

1291 Calico Avenue Billings MT 59105

Party’s street address or PO box city state zip

Email (if applicable): terryshay@yahoo.com

(If this address changes before the case ends, you must notify all parties and the court in writing. You may use the Notice of Address Change form (FL All Family 120). You must also update your Confidential Information Form (FL All Family 001) if this case involves parentage or child support.)

Note: You and the other party/ies may agree to accept legal papers by email under Superior Court Civil Rule 5 and local court rules.

Prepared by Dianne Balch Loepker WSBA No. LLLT132

Dianne Balch Loepker signs here Date 10/11/2022

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington.

Andrews Terry & Jeffers LLP 108 East Mill Plain Boulevard Vancouver, WA 98660 Tel: 360.931.0863 www.mbavancouverlaw.com

Oct 21,28, 2022” Nov 4,11,18,25, 2022