SUMMONS NO. 24-2-01259-06

SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

MOUNTLAKE PARK ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation, Plaintiff, vs.

MARY E. TAYLOR and the Unknown heirs and devisees of MARY E. TALOR, and all property owners in Mountlake Subdivision,

Clark County, Washington, as described in Attachment “A” Defendants.

NO. 24-2-01259-06

TO THE DEFENDANTS: The State of Washington: to the said Defendants: Mary E Taylor and the Unknown heirs and devisees of Mary E Taylor and all property owners in Mountlake Subdivision, Clark County, Washington, as described in Attachment “A” hereto: You are hereby SUMMONED to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this SUMMONS, to wit, within sixty days after the 26th day of April, 2024 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, Mountlake Park Association, a Washinton non profit corporation, and serve your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Brian H Wolfe, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, JUDGMENT will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said court. The Complaint seeks to transfer legal title, or “Quiet Title”, of Lot 15, Block 3 of the Mountlake Subdivision, according tto the Plat thereof, recorded in Book “F” of Plats, page 8, records of Clark County , Wshington, to the Plaintiff Mountlake Park Association, a Washington non profit corporation, to hold as a neighborhood park and playground for the use of the present and future owners of lots in said plat as stated in the Dedication of said Subdivision. This Summons is issued pursuant to RCW 4.28.100 and RCW 4.28.110 and the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington. DATED this 22nd day of April, 2024. Brian H. Wolfe, WSBA #4306 Attorney for Plaintiff File Response with: Serve a copy of your Response on: Clerk of the Court BRIAN H. WOLFE, P.C. Superior Courthouse Attorney at Law 1200 Franklin Street 303 East 16th Street, Suite 104 P.O. Box 5000 Vancouver, WA 98663 Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 Telephone No. (360) 737-1487 BRIAN H. WOLFE, P.C. Attorney at Law 303 East 16th Street, Suite 104 Vancouver, Washington 98663 Telephone (360) 737-1487 SUMMONS – 1 SUMMONS – 2 BRIAN H. WOLFE, P.C. Attorney at Law 303 East 16th St., Suite 104 Vancouver, Washington 98663 Telephone (360) 737-1487

ATTACHMENT “A” The following people are the property owners of their respective Lot and Block numbers located in The Mountlake Subdivision, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Book “F” of plats, Page 8, records of Clark County, Washington. Timbre Rogers Lot 1 Blk 1 Ann Hansen Lot 2 Blk 1 Sarolta Brannen Lot 3 Blk 1 Julia Dunne Lot 4 Blk 1 Amy Pearson Lot 5 Blk 1 Kathleen and Gary Karr Lot 6 Blk 1 Christopher and Tandy Slaton Lot 7 Blk 1 John Brunzell Jr and Ashley Evensen Lot 8 Blk 1 Roger and Deborah Miller Lot 1 Blk 2 Julia McAndrew Lot 2 Blk 2 Tanya Helm Lot 3 Blk 2 Jan Strong Lot 4 Blk 2 Roger Smith Lot 5 Blk 2 Bob and Carla Christian Lot 6 Blk 2 Jane Lauer Lot 7 Blk 2 Carrie and Rodney Pieper Lot 8 Blk 2 Dave and Norma Moore Lot 10 Blk 4 Matthew Betts and Jamie Wilson Lot 13 Blk 1 Bert Lussier Lot 1 Blk 3 Don and Susan Moote Lot 14 Blk 3 Jan Davis and Charles Watson Lot 1 Blk 4 Ian Smillie Lot 12 Blk 1 Susan Payton Lot 11 Blk 1 Aaron English and Elizabeth Phelan Lot 10 Blk 1 Trevor Fender Lot 9 Blk 1 Brian Goughnour and Nichelle Romkee Lot 2 Blk 3 Lee Gustavson and Nicholette Romashko Lot 2 Blk 3 Edward and Trish Henderson Lot 4 Blk 3 Liam Hagerty Lot 5 Blk 3 Voranuch Dollar Lot 6 Blk 3 Voranuch Dollar Lot 7 Blk 3 Ronnie Brandon and Donna Schafte-Brandon Lot 13 Blk 3 Marlene Kavonius Lot 12 Blk 3 James and Janet Koplin Lot 11 Blk 3 Kaylene Breeding Lot 10 Blk 3 Pedro Guzman and Elivra Amador Lot 9 Blk 3 Leslee Barker Lot 8 Blk 3 Steve and Eileen Durspek Lot 2 Blk 4 Roger and Diane Horner Lot 3 Blk 4 April Haliski Lot 4 Blk 4 Charity True Lot 5 Blk 4 Doug Edwards Lot 6 Blk 4 Tapias Landscaping Lot 7 Blk 4 Bobby Castaneda and Barbara Modey Trustees Lot 8 Blk 4 Gary and Judy Hust Lot 9 Blk 4

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Apr 26,May 3,10,17,24,31,2024