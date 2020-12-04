SUMMONS
IN THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF NEVADA
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF HUMBOLDT
JACQUELINE ELIZABETH VAUGHAN, Plaintiff,
JOSHUA MARK VAUGHAN, Defendant.
Case No. CV0022,399
Dept. No. 2
THE STATE OF NEVADA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT:
You are hereby SUMMONED and required to serve upon the plaintiff, JACQUELINE ELIZABETH VAUGHAN, whose address is 1070 Arroyo Avenue, Gardnerville, NV 89410, an ANSWER to the Complaint which is herewith served upon you, within 20 days after service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. In addition, you must file with the Clerk of this Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written answer to the complaint, along with the appropriate filing fees, in accordance with the rules of the Court. If you fail to do so, judgment by
default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This action is brought to recover a judgement dissolving the contract of marriage existing between you and the Plaintiff.
The filer certifies that this document does not contain the social security number of any person.
S CLERK OF THE COURT
Signature: Tami Rae Spers
Date 10-8-20
C. Smoot
DEPUTY CLERK
50 W. 5th Street Room 207, Winnemucca, NV 89445
Dec 4,11,18,25, 2020
SUMMONS Case No. CV0022,399
