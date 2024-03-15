SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION Case No. 24-2-00249-06

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

ELIZABETH G. MURRAY-BONGE, Plaintiff,

v. LEROY G. HOMES, Personal Representative for the ESTATE OF IRENE HOMES, DOUGLAS W. BOOK, JAMES B. HOMES, LEROY G. HOMES and ROBERT E. HOMES, AMERICAN EQUITIES, INC., A Washington Corporation and RIVERVIEW COMMUNITY BANK, Defendant.

Case No. 24-2-00249-06

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION TO DEFENDANTS: LEROY G. HOMES, Personal Representative for the ESTATE OF IRENE HOMES, DOUGLAS W. BOOK, JAMES B. HOMES, LEROY G. HOMES and ROBERT E. HOMES, AMERICAN EQUITIES, INC., A Washington Corporation and RIVERVIEW COMMUNITY BANK: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 15th day of March, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answers upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff: BRIAN K. GERST, at the offices below stated; and in case of your failure, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The action Plaintiff has brought against you is as follows: Complaint for Quiet Title. DATED this _ day of ________, 2024. Gerst Law, PLLC BRIAN K. GERST, WSBA#33035 Plaintiff’s Attorney SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION-3

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Mar 15,22,29,Apr5,12,19,2024