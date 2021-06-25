SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF PETITION AND HEARING BY PUBLICATION REGARDING TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP OF NATURAL FATHER NO: 21-5-00161-06

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF PETITION AND HEARING BY PUBLICATION REGARDING TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP OF NATURAL FATHER

The State of Washington to JOHN DOE:

Superior Court of Washington, County of Clark

In re the Adoption of:

ATLEY JAMES MICHAEL FOX

f/k/a BABY FOX

DOB: 06/14/2021

A person under the age of 18

NO: 21-5-00161-06

You have been designated as the Natural Father of the above-named child, born on June 14, 2021, in Vancouver, Washington to LOGAN D. FOX. A Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship of Natural Father has been filed in the above-entitled court by Petitioner. The Petitioner is asking the Court for an order permanently terminating the parent-child relationship between you and the child named above, permanently terminating all of your rights to the child, so that the child may be adopted by the Petitioner herein.

In order to defend this Petition, you must respond to the Petition by stating your defense in writing and by serving a copy upon the Petitioner at their attorney’s office at the address below within thirty (30) days of the receipt of this summons and notice or an order permanently terminating your parent-child relationship with the child by default will be entered. A default order is one where the Petitioner is entitled to what she asks for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the Petitioner’s attorney at the address below, you are entitled to notice before a default order may be entered.

The court hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship shall be held on August 6, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in the Clark County Family Court, at address: 1200 Franklin Street, 4th Floor, Vancouver, Washington 98660.

YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD.

You are further notified that any non-consenting parent, possible, or alleged father has a right to be represented by an attorney, and an attorney will be appointed for an indigent parent who requests an attorney. You have a right to file a claim of paternity under chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington. Your failure to file a claim of Paternity under chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington or to respond to the petition for termination of parent-child relationship which has been filed herein, within thirty (30) days of receipt of this summons is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship with respect to the child.

If the child is an Indian child as defined by the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, 25 U.S.C. 1901 et seq., and if you acknowledge paternity of the child or if your paternity of the child is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you give valid consent to termination or your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW.

One method of filing your response and serving a copy on the petitioner is to send them by certified mail with return receipt requested.

DATED this 18th day of June, 2021

MARIE N. TILDEN, WSBA #16870

Attorney for Petitioner/Adoptive Parent

FILE RESPONSE WITH:

Clark County Superior Court

CLERK OF COURT

1200 Franklin Street

Vancouver, WA 98660

(360) 397-2292

SERVE COPY OF RESPONSE ON:

Marie N. Tilden

Attorney for Adoptive Parent

19215 SE 34th St. #106-313

Camas, WA 98607

(360) 695-0290

The Tilden Law Firm 19215 SE 34th St. # 106-313 CAMAS, WA 98607

Phone | 360-695-0290 Fax | 360-326-1934

Jun 25, 2021; Jul 2, 9, 2021

