SUBCONTRACTOR BID OPPORTUNITY New McLoughlin Middle School & Marshall Elementary Replacement Project

New McLoughlin Middle School & Marshall Elementary Replacement Project

Skanska invites Subcontractors to mark your calendars for the bidding of the new 202,000 SF, 41 acre McLoughlin Middle School and Elementary Replacement Project. Bid packages 1-3 have been bid and bid package 4 will include the following:

Bid Package #4 – Folding Doors, Kitchen, Flooring, Fencing, Striping, and Masonry.

Bid Date: September 28, 2018

Bid Time: 1:30pm PST

All project scopes listed above are yet to be rewarded.

Plumbing, Mechanical, Fire Protection, Elevator, Electrical, Structural Concrete, CLT/Glued-Lam/Framing Supply and Install, Interior Specialties, Site Concrete, Painting, Gypsum, Doors, Glazing, Siding have been awarded.

For more information regarding this project contact: David.Franke@Skanska.com

SKANSKA

We are an equal opportunity employer and request sub bids from minority, women, disadvantaged, and emerging small business enterprises.

Washington CCB:

Sept 28, Oct 5 2018

