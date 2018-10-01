SUBCONTRACTOR BID OPPORTUNITY New McLoughlin Middle School & Marshall Elementary Replacement Project

New McLoughlin Middle School & Marshall Elementary Replacement Project
Skanska invites Subcontractors to mark your calendars for the bidding of the new 202,000 SF, 41 acre McLoughlin Middle School and Elementary Replacement Project. Bid packages 1-3 have been bid and bid package 4 will include the following:
Bid Package #4 – Folding Doors, Kitchen, Flooring, Fencing, Striping, and Masonry.
Bid Date: September 28, 2018
Bid Time: 1:30pm PST
All project scopes listed above are yet to be rewarded.
Plumbing, Mechanical, Fire Protection, Elevator, Electrical, Structural Concrete, CLT/Glued-Lam/Framing Supply and Install, Interior Specialties, Site Concrete, Painting, Gypsum, Doors, Glazing, Siding have been awarded.
For more information regarding this project contact: David.Franke@Skanska.com
