Brian McGowan Joins MacKay As Chief Growth Officer

MacKay, headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, is pleased to announce that Brian McGowan has joined the firm as its first Chief Growth Officer. Based in the firm’s Chicago office, McGowan will lead MacKay’s growth & market strategy division, helping advance the firm’s long-term growth strategy and strengthen collaboration across its national footprint.

McGowan brings more than 25 years of experience developing enterprise growth strategies and leading business expansion across the engineering, infrastructure, environmental, construction, energy, and advanced manufacturing sectors. Throughout his career, he has built high-performing teams, expanded into new geographic markets, launched emerging service lines, led go-to-market strategies, and guided organizations through strategic growth and transformation. Most recently, he served as Vice President and National Director of Strategic Growth at Atlas Technical Consultants.