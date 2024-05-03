SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY Cause #: 23-2-00872-06

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

NORTHFIELD CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION Plaintiff vs

THE ESTATE OF KELLI A. BEAZLEY, DECEASED, AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND BENEFICIARIES THEREOF; AND U. S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST Defendant

TO:THE ESTATE OF KELLI A. BEAZLEY

Cause #: 23-2-00872-06

VANCOUVER BUSINESS JOURNAL May 3, 2024 PUBLISH EACH FRIDAY FOR FOUR WEEKS The Superior Court of Clark County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Clark County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is: 17307 SE 17TH WAY VANCOUVER, WA The sale of the above described property is to take place: TIME 09:30 a.m. DATE: July 12, 2024 PLACE: FRONT STEPS CLARK COUNTY COURTHOUSE 1200 FRANKLIN ST. VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON. The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $43,699.65 together with interest, cost, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below: JOHN HORCH, SHERIFF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON By: EVELINA KURILENKO Civil Department P.O. Box 410 Vancouver, Washington 98666 (564) 397-2225 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: UNIT(S) 36, NORTHFIELD CONDOMINIUM, PHASE III, A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED NOVEMBER 10, 1998, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 3027010, AND SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED IN VOLUME 310 OF PLATS, PAGE 594 RECORDS OF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO

May 3,10,17,24,2024