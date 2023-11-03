Seeking subcontractors for Job Order (JOC).

SBD Contracting Services has been awarded a Job Order Contract with the City of Vancouver, in the State of Washington. This Job Order Contract is for a two (2) year term (maximum $4M each year) with an optional third year.

SBD currently holds contracts for and anticipates in the upcoming year performance of public works projects of various sizes and scopes under this job order contract throughout Vancouver, Washington.

In support of these efforts, we seek highly qualified, safety and quality-conscious subcontractors for all trades and specialties to join our team. Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) are strongly encouraged to respond. For information please contact our office at (503) 531-6354 or email Sean Jones at sean.jones@sbd.com. You may also visit our website at www.sbd.com

Date of publication in the Vancouver Business Journal,

November 3, 2023.