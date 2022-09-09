LA Center to Yale Dark Fiber Feasibility Study and Market Analysis

A PORT OF RIDGEFIELD & PORT OF WOODLAND PROJECT

This Request for Qualifications, in accordance with RCW 53.08.005, 53.08.370, and 53.08.380, invites responses by qualified, experienced professionals interested in submitting proposals for a dark fiber feasibility study and market analysis.

The Port of Ridgefield and the Port of Woodland are creating a partnership in the advancement of their individual open access fiber optic telecommunication lines. Both organization’s Board of Port Commissioners have identified the need to invest in fiber infrastructure. The potential investment in dark fiber would enhance economic development opportunities, workforce development, education, public safety, and quality of place within Clark and Cowlitz Counties. This project would also create infrastructure redundancy through North Clark County and South Cowlitz County.

The conceptual route will begin in Downtown La Center connecting to the Port of Ridgefield’s existing fiber conduit. The backbone infrastructure route will connect to Fargher Lake and follow along State Route 503 through Amboy, Chelatchie, and end in Yale where it will “T” off the Port of Woodland’s backbone fiber optic infrastructure.

For bid documents and specifications for this project please visit PortRidgefield.org/contractors

Request For Qualifications Submittal Deadline: October 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

Inquiries pertaining to this project shall be directed to Ethan Perry, Port of Ridgefield Director of Operations at EPerry@portridgefield.org

Sep 9,16, 2022