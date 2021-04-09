Public Notice

NuStar Terminals Services, Inc. (NuStar) is seeking modification of coverage under the Washington Department of Ecology’s NPDES General Permit for stormwater discharges associated with its industrial activities at its Vancouver Main Terminal located at 2565 NW Harbor Dr., Vancouver, WA 98660 (Facility).

Activities requiring permit modification include a waiver of Level 3 corrective action, which is permissible when the installation of treatment BMPs is not feasible to prevent discharges that may cause or contribute to exceedance of a water quality standard.

NuStar has confirmed elevated levels of copper, zinc, and likely turbidity in stormwater at its compliance monitoring points which are unrelated to NuStar’s industrial activities. Because the implementation of treatment BMPs is not feasible to address these constituents, NuStar has requested a waiver for treatment BMPs.

Any person desiring to present their views to the Department of Ecology concerning this application may notify Ecology in writing within 30 days from the last date of publication of this notice. Comments may be submitted to:

Washington Dept. of Ecology

Water Quality Program – Industrial Stormwater

PO Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Apr 9, 16, 2021

