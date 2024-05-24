Public Notice: Request for Qualifications

The Port of Ridgefield is seeking qualifications from engineering and architectural firms for the Greely Building Project, aimed at rehabilitating the historic downtown Ridgefield Greely Building into a modern economic hub. Services required include design, structural engineering, and construction oversight. Submission Details: For complete RFQ documents and submission instructions, visit Portridgefield.org/greely. Deadline for Submissions: Submissions must be received by: June 20, 2024, 4:00 pm For further details, contact Ethan Perry, EPerry@Portridgefield.org The Port of Ridgefield encourages qualified firms to apply and contribute to the revitalization of this historic structure.

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

May 24,31,2024