Public Notice: Request for Qualifications

The Port of Ridgefield is seeking qualifications from engineering and architectural firms for the Greely Building Project, aimed at rehabilitating the historic downtown Ridgefield Greely Building into a modern economic hub. Services required include design, structural engineering, and construction oversight. Submission Details: For complete RFQ documents and submission instructions, visit Portridgefield.org/greely. Deadline for Submissions: Submissions must be received by: June 20, 2024, 4:00 pm For further details, contact Ethan Perry, EPerry@Portridgefield.org The Port of Ridgefield encourages qualified firms to apply and contribute to the revitalization of this historic structure.
published in the Vancouver Business Journal

May 24,31,2024

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.