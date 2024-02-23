“Public Notice” ad.

Ridgefield Waterfront

Request for Qualifications

(RFQ) from Mixed-Use Real Estate Development Teams Port of Ridgefield, Washington The Port of Ridgefield, Washington requests statements of qualifications (SOQ) from highly qualified real estate development teams capable of working with the Port to plan, design, permit, finance, build, and operate the Ridgefield Waterfront as a highly active, mixed-use destination that realizes the Port’s Waterfront Vision. The Waterfront Sites comprise about 26 acres of buildable land, with mixed-use zoning that allows commercial, employment, housing, lodging, and other uses. It is adjacent to the Lake River shoreline, boat launches, a planned 9-acre Waterfront Park, the 5,300-acre Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge, and historic downtown Ridgefield. It is located in Washington’s fastest growing city and the Portland-Vancouver region’s fastest growing county, 20 minutes north of Portland, Vancouver, and PDX International Airport via I-5. The Port’s Vision is to provide “triple bottom line” benefits to the Ridgefield community through development of the Waterfront, including economic, social/community, and environmental benefits. Process. The Port’s intent is to make it as simple as possible to prepare responses to this RFQ. SOQs must include a cover letter, vision statement, team organization, key staff resumes, experience on comparable projects, and references. See RFQ for additional details. No designs or financial analysis is required as part of SOQ submissions. Site Tour (Optional): Wednesday, 3/6/2024, 10am, 101 Mill Street, Suite 100, Ridgefield, WA Developer SOQs Due via email address below: Thursday, 3/28/2024, 5pm Pacific Time Website, for more information, visit: www.ridgefieldwaterfront.com. Contact: ridgefieldwaterfront@portridgefield.org

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Feb 23, Mar 1,2024