PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 23-4-01452-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE ESTATE OF ARLENE ELIZABETH BJUR, Deceased.

No. 23-4-01452-06

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) two months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: November 22nd, 2023

Date of first publication: December 1st, 2023

Personal Representative: DENISE R. JOHNSON

25712 NE 37th Ave.

Ridgefield, WA 98642

Attorney for the Personal Representative: JOSHUA J. BEAN

JOSHUA J. BEAN, PLLC

4001 Main St. Suite 300

Vancouver, WA 98663

360.695.3695

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

Cause No. 23-4-01452-06

Clark County Superior Court

1200 Franklin St.

Vancouver, WA 98660

564.397.2300

Signed this __ day of November, 2023

JOSHUA J. BEAN / WSBA # 42426

Attorney for Personal Representative

Joshua J. Bean, PLLC

4001 Main St. Suite 300

Vancouver, WA 98663

Phone: 360.695.3695

Email: jbean@joshuabeanlaw.com

