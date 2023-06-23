PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 23-4-00582-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR CLARK COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of MARTHA A. HARRIS, Deceased

No. 23-4-00582-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication: June 23, 2023

Personal Representative: Randall L. Harris

Attorney for Personal Representative: June Wiyrick Flores

Address for Mailing or Service: Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, 1211 SW 5th Ave., Suite 1900, Portland, OR 97204.

Dated this 21st day of June, 2023.

SCHWABE, WILLIAMSON & WYATT, P.C.

By: /s/ June Wiyrick Flores

June Wiyrick Flores, WSBA #30452

Attorney for Personal Representative

SCHWABE, WILLIAMSON & WYATT, P.C. Attorneys at Law 1211 SW 5th Ave., Suite 1900 Portland, OR 97204 Telephone 503.796.2477

Jun 23,30, 2023; Jul 7, 2023