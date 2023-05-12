Probate Notice to Creditors No. 23-4-00020-06

Probate Notice to Creditors

(RCW 11.40.030)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Clark

In re the Estate of: ROGER EUGENE OLIVER, Deceased.

No. 23-4-00020-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided by RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 12, 2023

Personal Representative: Andrew E. Oliver

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Laura L. Mancuso

Address for Mailing or Service: Mancuso Law Office, 1220 Main St, Ste 400, Vancouver, WA 98660

Published in The Vancouver Business Journal on May 12, 19 & 26, 2023

MANCUSO LAW OFFICE, PLLC 10000 NE 7th Avenue, Suite 400 Vancouver, WA 98685 (360) 448-2856

May 12,19,26, 2023