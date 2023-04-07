PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 22-4-01627-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF CLARK
IN THE ESTATE OF WARREN JAY SHIFFLETTE, Deceased.
No. 22-4-01627-06
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: March 31, 2023
Date of first publication: April 7th, 2023
Personal Representative: FIDELICIA SALAVERRIA AGUILAR
118 W 39th St.
Vancouver, WA 98663
Attorney for the Personal Representative: JOSHUA J. BEAN
JOSHUA J. BEAN, PLLC
4001 Main St. Suite 300
Vancouver, WA 98663
360.695.3695
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
Cause No. 22-4-01627-06
Clark County Superior Court
1200 Franklin St.
Vancouver, WA 98660
564.397.2300
Signed this 31st day of March, 2023
JOSHUA J. BEAN / WSBA # 42426
Attorney for Personal Representative
Joshua J. Bean, PLLC 4001 Main St. Suite 300 Vancouver, WA 98663 Phone: 360.695.3695 Email: jbean@joshuabeanlaw.com
Apr 7,14,21,2023
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 22-4-01627-06
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS