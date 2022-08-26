PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO. 22-4-01082-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTONFOR CLARK COUNTY:

Estate of JOHN WILL OLIVER, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-01082-06

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Carrie Alleene Oliver as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to the Administrator or Administrator’s attorney at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Carrie Alleene Oliver

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Zeed Meyer, WSBA #42506 of W. Todd Pascoe PLLC

ADDRESS FOR MAIL OR SERVICE:

1104 Main St., Suite 200,

Vancouver, WA 98660

360-696-4495

