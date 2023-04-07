PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 22-4-00901-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE ESTATE OF ROBERT KEITH ARCHER, DECEASED.

No. 22-4-00901-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

The personal representative/administrator named below has been appointed as personal representative/administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative/administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in / / / / /

/ / / / / RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: March 31, 2023

Date of first publication: April 7, 2023

Personal Representative/Administrator: KIMBERLY ANN ARCHER

1601 NW 18th St.

Battle Ground, WA 98607

Attorney for the Personal Representative: JOSHUA J. BEAN

JOSHUA J. BEAN, PLLC

4001 Main St. Suite 300

Vancouver, WA 98663

360.695.3695

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

Cause No. 22-4-00901-06

Clark County Superior Court

1200 Franklin St.

Vancouver, WA 98660

360.397.2300

Signed this 31st day of March, 2023

JOSHUA J. BEAN / WSBA # 42426

Of Attorneys for Petitioner

Joshua J. Bean, PLLC 4001 Main Street, Suite 300 Vancouver, WA 98663 Phone: 360.695.3695 Email: jbean@joshuabeanlaw.com

Apr 7,14,21,2023