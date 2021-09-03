PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 21-4-05808-0 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

KING COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of RACHEL NOEL CASPER, Deceased.

No. 21-4-05808-0 SEA

The administrator named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

September 3, 2021

Administrator:

PERRY HALL CASPER

Attorney for Administrator:

Natasha Shekdar Black

Address for Mailing or Service:

c/o Natasha Black Law

500 108th Avenue NE, Suite 1100

Bellevue, Washington 98004

Court of Probate Proceedings:

King County Superior Court

Seattle, Washington

Cause Number: 21-4-05808-0 SEA

Natasha Black Law 500 108th Avenue NE, Suite 1100 Bellevue, Washington 98004 (425) 998-8114

Sep 3,10,17,2021

