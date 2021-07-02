PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 21-4-00646-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020, .030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR CLARK COUNTY

Estate of WILLIAM A. MORRIS, Deceased.

No. 21-4-00646-06

MICHELLE MORRIS has been appointed as personal representative (“personal representative”) of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: July 2, 2021

Nicholas Alexander, Attorney for Personal Representative:

Nicholas A. Alexander, WSBA #48215

Firm Name: Vancouver Wills and Trusts

Address: 405 W. 13th St. Vancouver, WA 98660

Phone: (360) 326-0134

VANCOUVER WILLS AND TRUSTS 405 W. 13th Street, Vancouver, WA 98660

(360)326-0134

Jul 2,9,16, 2021

Comments

comments