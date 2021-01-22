PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO. 21-4-00025-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020, 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In the Estate of: GEORGE B. WHITE, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00025-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: January 22, 2021.

Personal Representative

Marjorie E. Argue, formerly Marjorie Elaine White

Brian H. Wolfe, WSBA #4306

Attorney for Personal Representative

Brian H. Wolfe, P.C.

303 East 16th Street, Suite 103

Vancouver, Washington 98663

(360) 737-1487

BRIAN H. WOLFE, P.C. Attorney at Law 303 East 16th St., Suite 103

Vancouver, Washington 98663 Telephone (360) 737-1487

