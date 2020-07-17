PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO. 20-4-00646-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In re the Estate of JUDITH ANN GUSTAFSON, Deceased,

NO. 20-4-00646-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this Estate. Persons having claims against the Decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims, on the Personal representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the Decedent.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of the Court:

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 17, 2020.

COLLEEN ANN LARSON, Personal Representative

C/O Robert D. Mitchelson, Attorney at Law

ROBERT D. MITCHELSON, WSB# 4595

Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 87096

Vancouver, WA 98687-0096

(360) 260-0925

Jul 17,24,31,2020

