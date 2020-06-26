PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 20-4-00560-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In the Estate of: ROBERT DALE HOLBROOK, JR., Deceased.

No. 20-4-00560-06

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: June 26, 2020

Personal Representative: Cheryl Ann Holbrook

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Rachel J. Goldfarb

Address for Mailing or Service:

The Schlotfeldt Law Firm, PLLC

900 Washington St., Ste. 1020

Vancouver, WA 98660

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: 20-4-00560-06

DATED: June 26, 2020.

RACHEL J. GOLDFARB, WSBA #53180 Attorney for Personal Representative

The Schlotfeldt Law Firm, PLLC 900 Washington St., Ste. 1020 Vancouver, WA 98660 (360) 699-1201

Jun 26 Jul 3,10,2020

