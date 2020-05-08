PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 20-4-00406-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR CLARK COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of ELLEN ARLENE MEONSKE, Deceased

No. 20-4-00406-06

The co-personal representatives named below have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the co-personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 8, 2020

Date of Filing with Court: May 8, 2020

Co-Personal Representatives:

Lisa Janell LeTourneau

Lori Lea Massie

Chal LeTourneau

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Alicia L. Lowe Address for Mailing or Service: 700 Washington Street, Suite 701 Vancouver, WA 98660

SCHWABE, WILLIAMSON & WYATT, P.C. Attorneys at Law Vancouvercenter, 700 Washington Street, Suite 701, Vancouver, WA 98660 Telephone 360.694.7551 Fax 360.693.5574

May 8, 15, 22, 2020

