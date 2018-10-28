PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO. 18-4-00904-0

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In re the Estate of: SARAH BRITENY WALTON,

Formerly Sarah Briteny Mitchelson, Deceased.

NO. 18-4-00904-0

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this Estate. Persona having claims against the Decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims, on the Personal representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or except under those provisions included inRCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the Decedent.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF THE NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of the Court: October 17, 2018. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATIOB: October 26, 2018.

ROBERT D. MITCHELSON, WSB# 4595

Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 87096

Vancouver, WA 98687

(360) 260-0925

Robert D. Mitchelson Attorney at Law PO Box 87096, Vancouver, WA 98687-0096 360-260-0925 Fax 360-944-1947 Email: rmitchelson@msn.com

Oct 26 Nov 2,9 2018

