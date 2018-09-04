PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO. 18-4-00731-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of CORNELIUS A. FONTYN, Deceased.

NO. 18-4-00731-4

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the clerk of this court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent. Date of Filing: August 22, 2018 Date of First Publication: August 31, 2018 Co-Personal Representatives: EDWARD A. FONTYN

EUGENIA A. FONTYN

Co-Personal Representative’s Attorney: RANDALL E. FERGUSON

Address for Mailing or Service:

FERGUSON LAW FIRM, PLLC

112 W. 11th Street, Suite 100

Vancouver, WA 98660

(360) 693-0949

Aug 31 Sep 7, 14 2018

