PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Cause No. 24-4-00126-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020; 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATEOF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Estate of: DAVID S. NELSON, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00126-06

)))))The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative (and Charles A. Isely has been designated as Nonresident Notice Agent) or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: February 9, 2024. /s/ Vicki Williams Vicki Williams Personal Representative /s/ Charles A. Isely Charles A. Isely, WSBA #34130 Of Attorneys for Personal Representative Charles A. Isely, Attorney at Law, P.C. 205 East 11th St., Suite 102 PO Box 61983 Vancouver WA 98666-1983 (360) 993-1200 Charles A. Isely Attorney at Law, P.C. 205 East 11th St., Suite 102 PO Box 61983 Vancouver, Washington 98666-1983 Telephone (360) 993-1200 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS – 1

