PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Cause No. 21-4-05407-6 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

IN PROBATE

In re the Estate of RONALD D. KEIL, Deceased.

Cause No. 21-4-05407-6 SEA

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: August 13, 2021

Personal Representative: Brian B. Obie

Attorney for Personal Representative: Emily V. Karr WSBA #54893

Address for Mailing or Service: Stoel Rives, LLP

600 University Street, Suite 3600

Seattle, WA 98101-4109

Court of Probate Proceedings Cause No.: 21-4-05407-6 SEA

STOEL RIVES LLP ATTORNEYS 600 University Street, Suite 3600, Seattle, WA 98101 Telephone (206) 624-0900

Aug 13, 20, 27, 2021

Comments

comments