PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case no. 24 4 00292 06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030:

ESTATE OF TERRY D. STABLER

Case no. 24 4 00292 06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of first publication: March 22, 2024 Personal Representative: Linda Stabler Attorney for Personal Representative: Samantha MacBeth Address for Mailing or Service: Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, 700 Washington Street, Suite 701, Vancouver, WA 98660 Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Clark County Washington, Case no. 24 4 00292 06

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Mar 22,29,Apr 5,2024