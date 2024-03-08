PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. 24 4 00137 06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RWC 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR CLARK COUNTY

In Re The Estate of: GEORGE W. BATEMAN, JR., Deceased.

CASE NO. 24 4 00137 06

The person named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: ___. Administrator William E. Bateman 5776 Main St. Butte des Morts, WI 54927 Attorneys for Administrator James W. Hendry, WSBA #33828 Brownstein Rask LLP Address for Mailing or Service: James W. Hendry Brownstein Rask LLP 1 SW Columbia Street, Suite 900 Portland, OR 97204 Telephone: 503-221-1772 Facsimile: 503-221-1074 Email: jhendry@brownsteinrask.com

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Mar 8,15,22,2024