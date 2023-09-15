PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 23-4-01150-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Matter of the Estate of Randy Lee Friend, Deceased.

Case No. 23-4-01150-06

The co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as co-Personal Representatives of the estate of Randy Lee Friend. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

Co-Personal Representatives:

Catherine Glander

Lori Denise Friend

Attorneys for Personal Representatives:

Robert E. Kabacy

Thomas J. Foley

Mailing address for Service:

Kell, Alterman & Runstein, LLP

520 SW Yamhill St., Ste. 600

Portland, OR 97204

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 609

1111 Broadway

Vancouver, WA 98666

s/ Robert E. Kabacy

Robert E. Kabacy, WSBA #23745

Of Attorneys for co-Personal

Representative, Catherine Glander

Kell, Alterman & Runstein, LLP 520 SW Yamhill St., Ste. 600 Portland, OR 97204 Telephone (503) 222-3531 Facsimile (503) 227—980

Sep 15,22,29, 2023