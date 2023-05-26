PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 23 4 00331 06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

Estate of DEBORAH E. HARRIS, Deceased.

Case No. 23 4 00331 06

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 26, 2023.

Personal Representative: Avery E. Harris

Attorney for Personal Representative: Heather A. Kmetz, WSBA 36048

Address for Mailing or Service:

Heather A. Kmetz

Sussman Shank LLP

1000 SW Broadway, Suite 1400

Portland, OR 97205

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Clark County Superior Court, Cause No. 23 4 00331 06

SUSSMAN SHANK LLP ATTORNEYS AT LAW 1000 SW BROADWAY, SUITE 1400

PORTLAND, OREGON 97205-3089 TELEPHONE (503) 227-1111 FACSIMILE (503) 248-0130

May 26, 2023; Jun 2,9m 2023